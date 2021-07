by [email protected] A woman who arrived in Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday’s inaugural Jet Blue flight from Newark, New Jersey, said she will never return to the country after being allegedly mishandled by immigration officers, a police officer and health officials at VC Bird International Airport. Teiandra Simon, a United States citizen, told Observer that […]

The role played by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), in shaping and sustaining the region has been lauded with the unveiling of six wax figures of eminent Caribbean people, during a special ceremony to mark July 4th CARICOM Day, at the Caribbean Wax Museum. The figures were of Barbados’ first female […]