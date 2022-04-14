United Arab Emirates to Donate Two Solar-powered Desalination Plants to the Federation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 13, 2022 (SKNIS): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has agreed to donate two solar-powered desalination plants to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis as part of their UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund (UAE-CREF).

The Fund is a 50 million dollar plan to build climate-resilient renewable energy projects in 16 Caribbean nations.

During an interview with the Water Manager at St. Kitts and Nevis Water Services Department on March 16, Cromwell Williams stated that “The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis accepted the desalination plants because it represents a source of additional potable water for which there is always a need.”

He added, “It affords us the opportunity to improve our carbon footprint in terms of utilizing renewable energy in the production of water and reduce our dependence on fossil fuel.”

The desalination plant will be located in Canada Estate in St. Kitts close to the rifle range and the other plant will be located in Nevis.

Mr. Williams said, “The reason for choosing this spot was land availability and it is an area where the supply will also be most beneficial as it would help to augment the Cayon and Key’s System.

The desalination plant is small in size as it will produce 30,000 gallons per day which can supply approximately 2,000 persons.

Mr. Williams added that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is close to finalizing the contract documents and that the UAE is engaged in the tendering process and is close to awarding the contract to the successful bidder.