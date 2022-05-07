UNESCO Official Applauds Support of National Commission Members

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 06, 2022 (SKNIS): Dorothy Warner, Secretary-General of St. Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO, praised the work of the team on the national body who contributes to the effectiveness of the programme.

The National Commission (NATCOM) has facilitated technical support from UNESCO to assist development in several areas such as youth, environment, sport, education, culture, and gender-related issues. On the May 04 edition of Working for You, Ms. Warner noted that the expertise of members of the National Commission has been extremely helpful in submissions to UNESCO.

“I’m no expert on any particular thing that we have to report on, but I know where to tap,” Secretary-General Warner stated. These include Marlene Phillips and Troy Mills at the Department of Culture, Shawn Seabrookes and Charles Morton at the Department of Sports, Dr. Tricia Esdaille and Christopher Herbert in the Ministry of Education.

“They feed information back to us and we send it on, so we are just a hub per se for information that UNESCO needs. We put people in touch with the UNESCO activities and so more and more, everyone, is realizing that UNESCO is not just Dorothy Warner and our office. UNESCO is all of us,” she expressed.

This recognition likely helps with greater access to opportunities and ultimately promotes buy-in to the various UNESCO initiatives.