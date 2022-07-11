UK Foreign Secretary launches bid for Prime Minister

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)British Member of Parliament Liz Truss has joined the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party, outlining her campaign in an op-ed published Sunday in The Telegraph.

“I am putting myself forward because I can lead, deliver and make the tough decisions. I have a clear vision of where we need to be, and the experience and resolve to get us there,” Truss wrote.

At the forefront of her bid is a pledge to cut taxes. “Under my leadership, I would start cutting taxes from day one to take immediate action to help people deal with the cost of living,” she wrote.

Truss has held multiple Cabinet positions, including Foreign Secretary. She was also the chief negotiator with the European Union on the UK’s Brexit deal.

In her op-ed, Truss highlights her foreign policy expertise in addition to her domestic experience.

