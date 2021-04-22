US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, became the first top official in the Biden administration to meet with CARICOM ministers of government Wednesday. But while the meeting may have been historic, Blinken brought words and a “commitment to working with all countries,” but little else.
U.S. Secretary Of State Brings Words But Little Else To CARICOM Meeting
US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, became the first top official in the Biden administration to meet with CARICOM ministers of government Wednesday. But while the meeting may have been historic, Blinken brought words and a “commitment to working with all countries,” but little else.