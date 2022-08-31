Tyrese To Pay Ex-Wife Samantha Lee $10K Monthly Child Support, Divorce Finalized

Tyrese divorce from ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson is a done deal.

Days after Tyrese complained that his wife’s request for $20,000 a month in child support was too much, a judge approved $10,000 in child support as the marriage between him and his former wife Samantha Gibson was dissolved.

According to TMZ, the divorce was approved on Tuesday, with the judge cautioning Tyrese that the money he is paying in child support should be regarded as him “heavily investing” in his daughter’s life and future.

The divorce proceedings came to an end on Tuesday night, with the artist and actor being ordered to pay $10,690 per month in child support for his daughter Soyaya, 3. The decision was handed down after Tyrese had taken the stand during Tuesday’s hearing.

The ex-couple first announced their separation in late 2020, with Samantha filing for divorce later. The first hearing was on Monday, where Tyrese filed documents for joint physical and legal custody of Soraya. He also did not want to pay $20,000 a month in child support which he said was “unreasonably high,” and he also wanted the final word on non-medical emergencies for Soraya.

According to Tyrese, his wife was extravagant, and his attorney questioned her about cosmetic expenses for $1,740 that she spent two years ago as if to suggest that the money in child support would go towards Samantha and her lifestyle.

“She’s asked for a large sum of money for child support but she’s spending a lot of money on cosmetics. Is she asking for money for the child, or asking for money for herself?” Tyrese’s attorney Tanya Mitchell Graham said in justifying the questions to Gibson.

On Tuesday, the judge addressed Tyrese after the judgment was handed down, as he didn’t appear too pleased with the outcome.

“This is not a punishment for you. Put that money where it belongs, in the child!” the judge told Tyrese.

The judge also gave the ex-couple advice on raising their child, telling them not to trash talk each other in front of their daughter. The judge also addressed Tyrese, who is a famous actor and musician, telling him that he should be happy if his ex-wife could afford a nicer house because that would also translate to better quality and standard of living his daughter will have growing up.

Meanwhile, the child support payments are retroactive, which means Tyrese has to pay Samantha $209K. However, that amount was reduced as the judge took account of the fact that he made car payments on her vehicle amounting to $46,000. He only owes her $169,000.

In the meantime, Tyrese is off the hook for spousal support. As for his other wins, he was also awarded the Range Rover, while Samantha has the Land Rover.