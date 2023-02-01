Two wounding incidents – one involving vengeance of ex-girlfriend’s mother – are under police investigation

Black Immigrant Daily News

Two people were injured during separate wounding incidents that are now under investigation by the Police.

Reports are that an 18-year-old resident of St. George’s Street was wounded to the head with a glass bottle in an altercation involving three men on Popeshead Street.

The teenager made a report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), alleging that, while he was standing in the vicinity of the Ministry of Social Transformation, three unknown males exited from a silver Toyota Vitz and attacked him with the bottle.

As a result, the youth sustained a wound to the left side of his head and was issued a police medical form to consult a doctor.

This incident reportedly occurred at about 11:10 p.m. on January 27, and officers have since obtained certain information that could prove useful in their investigations.

Meanwhile, a Bathlodge man sustained injuries to his upper lip and to the fingers of his left hand at the hands of his ex-girlfriend’s mother.

Reports say the victim went to the CID with his bleeding wounds to make a report.

It is alleged that he was in an altercation with his former girlfriend, and was later attacked by her mother and an unknown Rastafarian during which he received the injuries.

He, too, was issued a police medical form to consult a doctor.

NewsAmericasNow.com