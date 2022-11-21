Two Small Business Owners in Stapleton Thankful to Police Officers for Their Sponsorship

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 18, 2022 (RSCNPF): Two small business operators from the Stapleton area are thankful to the Police Officers at the Police Station for making a tangible contribution to their personal development and for showing an interest in their business operations.

Sergeant Charmaine Audain who oversees the operations at the Stapleton Police Station said that as the Officers there continue to foster a robust and interactive relationship between the Police and the community, they thought it would be helpful to sponsor two small business owners in the district. The Officers gathered funds to cover the cost for Chenelle Bass, owner of J&N Snackette and Germaine Brookes, owner of All B’s Enterprise to attend The Ultimate Vision Board Seminar that was recently hosted by the Jenkins Leadership Course Cohort at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College.

Ms. Brookes described it as a good experience, adding that it was the first time she had ever attended a training session of any sort.

“It was well educational I must say that. I learned a lot, you know. I learned a lot about the business, the stress. On the whole it was really educational and it was something I would attend again. The sponsorship meant a lot. I’m so grateful. I didn’t even expect [it], but I appreciated [it],”

Ms. Bass said she made the sacrifice and decided not to open her small business that day so she could attend.

“The sponsorship from the Stapleton Police, it made me feel so warm, so everything, so happy. At least somebody is looking out for you and stuff like that.”

Sergeant Audain explained, “This is to show the businesses that we don’t only care about the security of their business, but also their growth and making sure that this initiative will also help them in all areas of their life. We thank the Almighty God for providing the necessary resources to assist in this initiative. Thankful to Ms. Bass and Ms. Germaine Brookes for also welcoming us to contribute to them as well,”

During their daily and nightly patrols, the Officers check on businesses in the district and regularly interact with business operators.