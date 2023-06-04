Two Non-Fatal Accidents Recorded Over the Weekend

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 5, 2023 (RSCNPF/ZIZ Newsroom): The Police are investigating two non-fatal vehicular accidents that occured over the weekend.

According to a police report, On Saturday (June 3, 2023) between 2:30 pm & 3:30 pm on Wellington Road, motor car RA-1240(driver unknown) collided with the rear of PA-6342 which is owned and was being driven by Nichola Knight of Cayon, pushing it forward on to motor van PA-6014 which is owned and was being driven by Tyiana Frederick.

Both PA-6342 and PA-6014 were at a standstill prior to the collision.

The driver of motorcar RA-1240 left the scene of the accident prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Nichola Knight was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries sustained.

In Nevis, on the Island Main Road at Jones Estate in the vicinity of Luna Restaurant & Tapas Bar, while travelling in the direction of Charlestown, Motor car RA-297which is owned by Jahiem Clarke of Brazier’s

Estate but was being driven by Mr. Suraj Parajuli of Shaw Road collided with a wall.

Mr. Parajuli was transported to the Alexandra Hospital by the EMS for treatment of injuries he sustained.

Further inquiries are being made into the incidents.