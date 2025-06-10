blinking-dotLive updates,

A victim's body is being carried by emergency workers following a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Al Jazeera Live

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia launched 315 drones and seven missiles overnight on his country, calling on the United States to exercise its “power to force Russia into peace”.
  • The war-torn country’s air force says the main target of the attack was the capital, Kyiv, adding that 284 drones and all the missiles were intercepted.