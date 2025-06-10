World News
Two killed in Odesa after 315 Russian drones, 7 missiles target Ukraine
10 June 2025
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia launched 315 drones and seven missiles overnight on his country, calling on the United States to exercise its “power to force Russia into peace”.
- The war-torn country’s air force says the main target of the attack was the capital, Kyiv, adding that 284 drones and all the missiles were intercepted.
