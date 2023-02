The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 07, 2023 (RSCNPF): The Police have charged two men for illegally entering the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

On February 06, 2023, Danny Henry (a 45-year-old national of Dominica) and Brisone Desir (a 25-year-old national of Haiti) were charged for the offences of Illegal Entry at a Port that is not a Formal Port of Entry and Disembarking Without the Consent of an Immigration Officer. They remain in Police custody.