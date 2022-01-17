Two Charged In Drug Bust Following Joint Operation

Two Charged In Drug Bust Following Joint Operation
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation
Close to 12 kilograms (almost 26 pounds) of compressed cannabis was taken into Police custody following a joint operation conducted by The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department.