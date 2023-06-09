Two Charged For Recent Killings

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 11, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The police have charged two men for murder in connection with killings during the past week.

According to a release issued on Sunday afternoon, on Saturday the police arrested and charged Nyon Dasent of Wades Garden, Basseterre, with Murder for the shooting death of Vaughan Parris also known as Baller on June 6.

The police have also arrested and charged Keith Godwin of Prickley Pear Alley, St. Kitts, with Murder for the death of Alden Maynard better known as OJ of Shadwell Estate, also on June 6.

In both instances the police thanked the general public for its assistance. In a statement the police said “We continue to encourage everyone to say something if they see something. The life-altering effects of criminal activity negatively impact us all. In that regard, criminal acts committed in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis are everyone’s business. This stands as testimony of what can be accomplished when society and law enforcement work together.”

-30-