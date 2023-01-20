Two Bus Drivers Involved In Physical Altercation In Castries – One Ends Up In Hospital – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A physical altercation involving two minibus drivers near the Gros Islet bus stop in Castries on Friday resulted in one of them ending up at the OKEU Hospital.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) confirmed receiving a call at about 9:50 am regarding a physical assault and found a disoriented man on the ground.

According to the SLFS, an ambulance transported him to the hospital in stable condition.

Bystanders reported that the man fell and hit his head after receiving a punch.

Initial reports indicated that two bus drivers, one plying the La Clery route and the other Gros Islet, got into an argument over passenger pickups which became physical.

The incident is under investigation.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video.

