The Police have charged two brothers for the death of 38-year-old Keon Fyfield of Newtown. The incident occurred on March 07, 2021. Keon Fyfield had been warded at the JNF General Hospital from that date until his death on March 25. Twenty-two-year-old Dijon Trotman and his 21-year-old brother, Divon Trotman, both of whom are from Stapleton […]