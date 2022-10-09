Twenty-two Nursing Students in St. Kitts and Nevis Earn Their Stripes

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 06, 2022, (SKNIS) – Twenty-two students enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing programme at the Division of Health Sciences at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) were celebrated today, Thursday, October 6, 2022, for their successful progression in their courses of study at the 4th annual Capping and Striping Ceremony.

The event, a ceremonial and symbolic rite of passage for nursing practice, was held at the Wesley Methodist Church under the theme: “In Pursuit of Excellence.”

In attendance at today’s significant ceremony were the Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Delores Stapleton Harris; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Archibald-Pistana; Dean of the Division of Health Sciences, Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw; other staff and students of the CFBC and members of the nursing fraternity who came to show their support.

In delivering brief remarks, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley told the students that they should all be proud of what they have accomplished thus far.

“Nurses, you should feel extremely proud of your accomplishment as it signifies that you have satisfied the academic and professional requirement within your respective levels of study. This is no small achievement as I’m certain many of you had varying challenges along the way. However, you should not dwell on those challenges but instead focus on the journey and the fact that you made it through,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Drew impressed upon the students the importance of the profession they have chosen.

“In St. Kitts and Nevis, every other profession can stop working and the effects would not be felt, some of them for days. But if the nurses don’t show up the effects would be felt immediately…and that means that you have a tremendous responsibility and you have tremendous power and influence and I encourage you to use it but to use it positively and wisely, and for it to result in improved patient care and health outcome,” said Prime Minister Drew, who is a medical doctor by profession.

Touching on the significance of the cap and stripe, the honourable prime minister said, “The cap and the stripes of a nursing student are not just adornments to the head and to the uniform. In fact, and traditionally, such symbols are a pellucid manifestation of successful progression within the nursing education programme and training. In addition, such adornments must correlate with the evidence to show that there is inculcation of critical values, deep principles and the core attributes of an excellent professional nurse and a demonstration that the student is engaging in sobering reflection regarding his or her own unimpeachable character and disposition.”

Second year students who received their cap and stripes were Divanuo Dore, Hadassah Ross, Louisa Hughes, Josheena Richards, Junique Pinney, Kahilah Cabey, Kimyra Henry, Leoka Hodge, Tijuani Stevens and Tremoryah Doyling.

The third year students who received their cap and stripes were Jelonn Locker, Kyla Bertin, Mikhail Powell-Brazier, Oshanna Edwards, Quenice Browne, Ronesha Callender, Sherkera James and Tyrique Harris. The fourth year students who received their cap and stripes were Allenzio Wigley, Charlize Knight, Havaritta Drummond and Te’shell Mills.