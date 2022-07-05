Twelve Lifeguards on Nevis Receive Certificates

July 5, 2022 (CM) — On Friday 1st July at Yachtsman’s Beach, the closing ceremony for an intense week of training in Lifeguard safety procedures, took place.

Director of Sports, Jamir Claxton, who chaired the proceedings, noted that the course is all a part of a strategic plan to develop Aquatic sports on the island and to ensure that the safety mechanisms are in place.

President of St. Kitts and Nevis Swim Federation, Winston Crooke, noted that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are a lot safer than they were the day before.

Bryce Bond one of the Facilitators gave an overview of what transpired: The participants were taught CPR; basic first aid; active victim rescue, which included saving persons who were unconscious and also special techniques were taught to deal with persons suspected of having a spinal injury.

Terri Andrews of Swim to Win noted that the Lifeguard training was in the works for a long time and her team is committed to ensuring that everyone on Nevis learns to swim.

Minister of Sports Hon. Eric Evelyn, prior to handing out the certificates noted in his remarks that he commended the initiative and congratulated his team at the Ministry and Department of Sports for collaborating with Swim to Win to make sure that Nevis has trained Lifeguards.

The twelve deserving participants were then presented with their certificates by the Minister.

One of the participants who did not quite complete the course did not receive a certificate, but it is understood that he is due to complete the final requirements shortly.