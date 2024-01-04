Tucker Clarke Primary School Receives Improved Green Space

The Tucker Clarke Primary School is the recipient of a new green space on the school’s grounds, through the efforts of the William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund and Republic Banks EC Ltd.’s ‘Power to Make a Difference’ grant.

In a closing ceremony on the school’s grounds in Newtown, Basseterre on Thursday (Jan. 11), principal Devon Harris shared the impact of the green space on the students.

“It has taught the children discipline. It has taught the children tolerance, and it has taught them how to appreciate nature, and for that, we are eternally grateful. The lush greenery and thoughtfully designed spaces contribute to a positive atmosphere that goes beyond the school’s aesthetics. It enhances our commitment to holistic learning, providing a backdrop that inspires creativity, focus and a sense of well-being. As we enjoy these improvements, let’s always remember to give thanks for the opportunities and positive changes that came our way. Together, we are creating an environment that nurtures not just academic growth, but the overall well-rounded development of each and every one of us here in the pride land.

Chairman of the WNM Scholarship Fund, Dr. Marcus Natta, spoke of the push to complete the project.

“One, we are alumni of the school and our scholarship fund started at the school, so whatever we can do to assist the school, we aim to do that. And we noticed over time that the school’s environment, the natural environment was deteriorating, nd it is not really because of the persons who attend the school.

We are seeing longer periods without rain. That, coupled with the fact that this is the largest primary school in St. Kitts and Nevis with close to 400 students as well as the staff, you can imagine the amount of traffic that traverses the grounds. And so, we saw it fit – one for the health of the students and the staff to embark on this project; and also, we are in dire need of green spaces in a lot of places around St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Business Support Manager at Republic Bank Ebony Harp-Caines, commended the WNM Scholarship Fund for transforming the landscape of the school.

“This program aims to effect positive changes within our communities by addressing areas of education and youth development; health and wellness; caring for the elderly and differently-abled; and promoting sustainable societies. The completion of this project marks the true manifestation of commitment to uplifting the communities in which we operate. We therefore, would like to commend Dr. Natta and his team for their foresight and steadfastness in developing this project, which will benefit our students by allowing physical activity and recreation with comfort.”

The $40,000 project included over 100 trees and flowers, such as Foxtail Palms, Dwarf Red Ixora; Green Island Ficus, and Bogainvillea. Mulch was donated by the S.L. Horsford’s Company Ltd.