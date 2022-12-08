TTPost unveils new stamps to mark 60 years

Black Immigrant Daily News

IN commemoration of TT’s diamond jubilee, the TT Postal Corporation (TTPost) unveiled a new stamp to reflect 60 years of growth in education, justice, agriculture and health.

At a ceremony on Tuesday at TTPost’s National Mail Centre, Golden Grove Road, Piarco, managing director George Alexis said TTPost was celebrating two milestones – the unveiling of its stamp to mark 60 years of independence and the highest level of service delivery in the organisation.

“Trinidad and Tobago: one nation; discipline, production tolerance. Together we aspire, together we achieve. These words speak of a nation progressing effectively as one people.

The four stamps – $1, $2.50, $3.75 and $5.25 – each have a watermarked background of the national flag with a silver diamond to represent 60 years.

Alexis said, “This stamp reflects our health care system, which government oversees and provides public health care to all in TT and ensures all organisations provide goods and services that conform to safety standards.

“The $5.85 represents the agriculture system and sustainable development of food and non-profits items supported by public policy.”

The stamps represent growth from 1962 to the present and future prosperity of the country.

At the event, the Port of Spain TTPost delivery office was commended for topping all other offices and winning the “deliv-a-ton” competition.

Alexis said, “The results from this competition can become a viable tool for management to help with the continuous improvement of its services. We look at the competition as (having) a positive impact, as overall, 70 per cent of our delivery offices improved.”

Michael Seales, deputy chairman of the board, applauded the winning department for achieving the highest level of service and encouraged it to keep productivity levels high.

He said the role of delivery officers is sometimes taken for granted and the public must remember to appreciate their efforts.

Seales added that this move is part of TTPost’s attempts to become more efficient and sustainable.

