TT reaches grim 600-murder milestone on Friday

In this December 12 crime scene investigators at the scene of the murder of businessman and former police officer Syed Mohammed at his Katwaroo trace Penal home. Photo by Lincoln Holder

The murder toll hits 600 after an argument over money led to a Chaguanas man being stabbed to death on Friday afternoon.

Up to press time, police were still ascertaining the details, but they told Newsday that at about 12.30 pm a woman got into an argument with a man on William Street, Enterprise, Chaguanas.

During the argument an altercation broke out during which the woman allegeldy stabbed the man multiple times. Passers-by took the man to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, but the man died.

The woman was arrested by Central Division police. Police seized a knife, believed to be the murder weapon.

Police told Newsday that a coroner’s inquest was ordered by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to clarify the circumstances of a murder, which resulted in the murder toll momentarily being reduced earlier on Friday, from 599 to 598, but an early morning murder in Valencia brought the toll back up to 599.

Police reports indicated that 67-year-old Robin Sirjoosingh was driving his blue Nissan Frontier to a parcel of land he owns on Plantation Road, at around 8.50 am when he was shot and killed.

Residents in the area heard the gunshots and called the police.

Eastern Division Emergency Response officers responded, and found Sirjoosingh’s body with gunshot wounds to the head.

The driver’s side window of the car was shattered by a bullet.

A district medical officer was called in and declared him dead at the scene.

Police from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit and the Valencia CID under the supervision of Snr Supt Ryan Khan visited the scene.

Investigators suspect Sirjoosingh’s murder may have been linked to a recent dispute.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.

