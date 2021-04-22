Two weeks after he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley remains positive with the virus, according to an official statement. The statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said that Rowley, 71, was tested Monday for COVID-19 “and the results remain positive”. Rowley had first tested […]
T&T PM Remains COVID Positive & In Isolation – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
