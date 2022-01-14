TSMC reports record quarterly profit, will boost chip spending in 2022

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Taiwanese chip firm TSMC expects strong growth to accelerate in coming years due to booming semiconductor demand, as the tech giant on Thursday reported a record quarterly profit and said it plans to spend at least a third more than last year.

Soaring demand for semiconductors used in smartphones, laptops and other gadgets during the Covid-19 pandemic has led to an acute chip crunch, forcing automakers and electronics manufacturers to cut production but keeping order books full at TSMC and other chipmakers.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a major Apple ( AAPL ) supplier that also has customers such as Qualcomm ( QCOM ), posted a 16.4% rise in fourth-quarter profit.

The company said it expects to lift capital spending to between $40 billion and $44 billion this year. Last year it spent $30 billion.

TSMC announced in 2021 a $100 billion expansion plan over the next few years, as new technologies such as fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications technology and artificial intelligence applications also drive chip demand.

