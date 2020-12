Donald Trump deserves to be known forever as: THE WORST PRESIDENT IN ALL OF AMERICAN HISTORY.Merry Christmas President Scrooge, I mean, President Trump!

SANTO DOMINGO. Dominican Republic–December 23rd, 2020–The Minister of Public Health, Plutarco Arias, affirmed this Wednesday that between 17% and 16% of the people who circulate in the different shopping malls are positive for the coronavirus, which they determined when carrying out random tests in those centers. “We have gone to […]