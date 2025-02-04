World News
Trump pauses Mexico, Canada tariffs; Musk’s Treasury, USAID role questioned
03 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day suspension on US tariffs after agreements were reached on border security.
- The Mexican and Canadian leaders agreed to send thousands of police to their borders with the US to fight drug trafficking and undocumented migration.
Related News
13 January 2025
Armed groups kill at least 40 farmers in Nigeria’s Borno State
08 January 2025
Venezuela’s Maduro says US nationals among group of ‘mercenaries’ detained
02 February 2025
Trump imposes tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China
14 January 2025