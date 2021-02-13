Senate Republicans handed former President Trump his second impeachment acquittal on Saturday, clearing him of charges that he incited the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. Senators voted 57-43 on whether to convict Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors for “willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States.” Every Democrat voted to find him “guilty,” […]
Sat Feb 13 , 2021
Trump Aquitted, But McConnell Blames Him for Riot, Could Face Criminal Charges – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Sat Feb 13 , 2021