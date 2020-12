WASHINGTON, DC–December 20th, 2020–US agencies have been compromised in a massive cyberattack that was reported earlier this week and was later confirmed by US authorities. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Russia for the attack, while President Trump suspected China’s involvement in it, also downplaying the extent of the data breach. White House officials were […]

(MSN)–December 20th, 2020–The Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) said yesterday that the 15 members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) should help out in dealing with the influx of migrants from Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago. The CCHR also noted in a statement that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago […]