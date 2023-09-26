Tropical Storm Philippe To Pass This Weekend

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 27, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The St. Kitts Meteorological Services and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are monitoring the progress of Tropical Storm Philippe, which is expected to impact the federation on the weekend.

Senior met Officer Elmo Burke give a breakdown of what persons can expect to see during the passage of Tropical Storm Philippe.

“What we are possibly going to see from the passage of Philippe is some low-grade tropical storm force conditions,” he said. “And when we talk about that we are talking about possibly winds reaching storm force conditions. At the same time we are also expecting some increased travel activity along with some accompanied with thunderstorms during the passage of tropical storm Philip.”

National Disaster Coordinator for NEMA Abdias Samuel said persons should take every precaution even though the storm is expected to pass north of the federation.

“Ensure that your drainage systems at home ensure that your roof, any areas on your house, where water may enter, where the wind may impact, that you look at reinforcing those areas to ensure that you are able to go through that process,” he said. “This are the times as well that if you are uncomfortable, you start to become aware with the critical facilities that are available by the state or by the government for the general public (such as) shelters. It’s important to know where the hospitals near you. It’s important to know the nearest police station, fire station near you, so that you can seek assistance.”

The officials say Tropical Storm Philippe is expected to pass closer to the federation than previous weather systems this year so persons should expect a stronger impact than previously experienced. As such all hurricane preparedness plans should be ready to move into action.