Tropical Storm Philippe Impacts St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 3, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Early Tuesday Tropical Storm Phillipe passed to the North East of St. Kitts and Nevis bringing with it tropical storm conditions including gusty winds, heavy rains, and rough seas.

While reports have indicated that there has been no serious damage to homes and other structures our cameras captured videos and images of the storm’s impact at various locations.

At Independence Square several trees were seen toppled onto their sides. Some ripped up from their roots; others with their trunks snapped in half.

The staff of the Parks and Beaches Unit were also seen clearing the debris and removing the trees for persons to safely move through the square.

Meanwhile in Downtown Basseterre debris such as leaves and other materials could be seen scattered about the streets.

The shoreline along Newtown and Irishtown has been rough for most of Tuesday morning with waves crashing into the Irishtown Bay Road.

Giving a breakdown of the national assessment, National Disaster Coordinator at NEMA, Abdias Samuel said “A number of downed power lines, we have also seen and received reports of trees that have been domed throughout the island. We also have seen areas that are prone to rockfall. Those areas have been assessed so that we could advise the public in terms of road users who may traverse these areas. We are also looking at our ports of entry. As you are aware we are a tourism based economy, so these type of weathers will affect our airlift into St. Kitts and Nevis. So we have been in consultation with SCASPA, looking at the potential risks and threats of aircraft landing and at the RLB International Airport.”

The Met Office says overnight the federation can expect more showers and some thunderstorms as well as gusty conditions. They say on Wednesday there should be less frequent and less intense feeder bands from Philippe however they will continue to monitor the storm as it moves through the region.