Tripartite Meeting Postponed

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 4, 20222 — Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, Deputy PM Hon. Shawn Richards and Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley has agreed to postpone Monday’s tripartite “STATE OF TEAM UNITY” meeting until Wednesday, April 6th as a result of the sudden passing of His Excellency Vance Amory.

In a Press Release issued on Monday morning by Minister Richards and Premier Brantley, it was stated that the leaders agreed to reschedule the meeting.

The release stated “Due to the sudden passing of His Excellency Vance Amory, former Cabinet colleague and former Premier of Nevis, we communicated with the Honorable Prime Minister that it would be appropriate to delay the tripartite meeting of heads of political parties scheduled for today until Wednesday of this week as a mark of respect to HE Vance Amory, a founding member of Team Unity.

The statement says The People’s Action Movement and the Concerned Citizens Movement remain committed to the founding principles of Team Unity and a better St Kitts and Nevis for all.