Trinidad Launches Equality Campaign For People With Disabilities. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad–updated December 7th, 2020–Under the United Nations theme: “Building Back Better – toward a disability–inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World”, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has launched a nation-wide campaign in observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020, which is celebrated each year on December 3rd. […]
Maduro: 'I Won Venezuela Election', Opposition: 'The Fix Was In'. - The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Mon Dec 7 , 2020