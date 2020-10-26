PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad–Senator Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts is pleased that both Piarco and Crown Point International Airports in Trinidad and Tobago have achieved accreditation through Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) program. This accreditation has been awarded to both airports in recognition of the health and safety […]
You May Like
Trinidad Airports Ready To Reopen For Tourists. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad–Senator Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts is pleased that both Piarco and Crown Point International Airports in Trinidad and Tobago have achieved accreditation through Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) program. This accreditation has been awarded to both airports in recognition of the health and safety […]