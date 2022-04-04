Tributes Pour in on Passing of H.E Vance Amory

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 4, 2022 (ZIZ, MT) — Tributes are pouring in following the passing of His Excellency Vance Amory, Ambassador in the Office of the Prime Minister, Former Premier of Nevis, and Senior Minister in the Federal Government.

He died on Saturday morning.

Hon. Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, expressed her shock and gave condolences at his passing in an online tribute to her Facebook page over the weekend.

She said “It was, therefore, a shock to me this morning to learn of his passing in a London hospital where he was battling cancer. [As] Just one month ago, I had the honour of interacting with Mr. Amory at the 33rd Intersessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Belize, where he continued to demonstrate his interest in advancing the cause of Nevisians within the context of a stronger regional family… To his wife Vernita, his daughters, and other members of the Amory family, be assured that you have our deepest sympathy.”

Dr. Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada also offered his sympathies in a post also recounting their last personal interaction in Belize saying, “As usual, we had deep conversations about various regional developments. I extend sincere condolences to the Government and people of St.Kitts and Nevis and to his family.”

Users of Social Media in St. Kitts and Nevis flooded Facebook with their condolences and interactions with “Uncle Vance”, as he was known to many.

One young adult teacher whom he guided into the profession, recalled how he happily struggled with her bags as she traveled to the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College in St. Kitts.

Hon Hazel Brandy-Williams recounted the “Gentle Giant” he was, who was always diplomatic in his approach.

Tributes also poured in from the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, as he was a former manager of the bank.

In an address on Saturday Prime Minister Harris announced that Mr. Amory will be accorded a state funeral which will be announced at a later date.