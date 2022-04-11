Tribute to Vance Amory on Leadership Matters

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 11, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — Tuesday’s edition of Leadership Matters will be a special episode dedicated to the life and legacy of His Excellency the late Ambassador Vance Amory.

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris will be the only panelist and will speak of his experiences and interactions with Mr. Amory.

The programme will also feature a documentary on Mr. Amory’s Accomplishments produced by ZIZ.

The phone lines will be opened early and listeners will be given the chance to call in and share their experiences and memories of Mr. Amory.

Leadership Matters airs at 8 pm on Tuesday on ZIZ Radio, TV, and our social media pages.