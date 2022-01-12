Trey Songz Breaks Silence On Rape Allegations By Basketball Star Via Attorney

Trey Songz has broken his silence on rape accusations levied against him by basketball star Dylan Gonzalez.

The singer’s legal team released a brief statement on Tuesday night that the artist denies the allegations by Gonzalez, who says she was raped by the entertainer.

In a statement sent to TMZ, Songz’s legal team has vowed that the singer will be exonerated after the legal process plays out. The singer’s legal team did not specify what actions have been taken, but an unnamed source was quoted by the Celebrity news site that they will be moving to clear the singer’s name in the coming weeks.

“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks,” the source said.

In the meantime, TMZ says that the incident allegedly happened several years ago at a popular Las Vegas hotel. The publication also reported that the former basketball player turned artist is being represented by Attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, who reportedly said that they are planning to file a civil suit against the singer.

Gonzalez, in December, claimed the “Neighbors Know My Name” artist is a rapist and that she couldn’t carry the burden of keeping it a secret anymore for another year.

On Tuesday, Gonzalez released a statement addressing the tweet where she said the singer committed the act at a Las Vegas Hotel, and she now has PTSD when she hears of other allegations that he has raped other women.

“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Song, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.”

Trey Songz was accused of sexual assault by another woman last year. That incident also reportedly took place in Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan hotel.