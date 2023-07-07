Tremor Rattles St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 10, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The federation was shaken up on Monday afternoon when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The tremor occurred at 4:30 and lasted for almost a minute.

According to the U.S Tsunami Warning System the event occurred at a depth of 6 miles at 20.1 degrees north and 61.1 degrees west. That’s 277 kilometers North-Northeast of Codrington, Antigua and Barbuda.

An official from the National Emergency Management Agency said no tsunami warnings have been issued.

There have also been no reports of damage or injuries.

According to comments on social media the quake was also felt in Puerto Rico, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands.

-30-