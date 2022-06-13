Travelling to US Without a COVID Test

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 10, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — Persons flying from St. Kitts to the United States won’t have to take a Covid-19 test before travelling, starting next week.

According to an article by the Associated Press The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A senior administration official said the mandate expires Sunday at 12:01 a.m. EDT, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that it’s no longer necessary.

The official said that the agency would reevaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and that it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges.

Meanwhile, a senior health official in St. Kitts said all entry protocols into St. Kitts remain the same particularly as we have been experiencing an increase in cases