Traffic Signal Lights Part of Government’s Goal of Beautifying the City of Basseterre, Says PM Harris

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 23, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has hailed the commissioning of phase two of the Traffic Signal Lights Project in Basseterre as another step on the progressive path of development and transformation being realized under the Team Unity administration.

Prime Minister Harris was at the time addressing the lights commissioning ceremony held on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Bay Road.

“This is really a national project and it reflects the ongoing efforts of our Government to ensure that we keep St. Kitts and Nevis on the right path of transformation, addressing the felt needs of our people and taking our country further into modernity, and of course, further on the path of growth and development,” Dr. Harris said in his remarks.

Traffic signal lights under phase two of the project were installed at the junction of Wellington Road and Dickenson Street, the intersection of College Street and Cayon Street, and the intersection of College Street and Bay Road. The signal lights at the round-a-bout in front of Rams Supermarket on the Bay Road as well as those in the vicinity of the Sands Complex were also officially turned on.

The honourable prime minister noted that the operationalization of the street signal lights forms part of his Government’s overall objective of beautifying the city of Basseterre for all to enjoy.

“We shall continue with the transformation of Basseterre. We have seen how we have been able to ensure that we create a safer passage, if you will, to all who have to use Basseterre to conduct business and engage in any legitimate activity. The removal of those who had overcrowded our sidewalks; vending their trade, has brought a new sense of ease and greater facilitation of business that is well recognized and for which many have hailed and commended the Government,” Prime Minister Harris said.

He continued, “The Basseterre that we envision will be a resilient city, beautiful, clean, user-friendly, conducive to commuters and pedestrians and all who have to do business in our city. We want to make sure that the usability feature of our town is efficient, and effective results can be had.”

Other initiatives that will add to the beautification and attractiveness of Basseterre are the renovation of the National Museum building and the planned erection of a monument in honour of the lives lost during the 1970 MV Christena disaster.

In attendance at Tuesday’s ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Shawn Richards; Minister of Transport, the Honourable Lindsay Grant; the Akilah Byron-Nisbett; the Honourable Eugene Hamilton; Mr. Martell Lee, Managing Director of ADeB Consultants Limited; senior government officials and staff of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

Prime Minister Harris said that the show of support at the ceremony, particularly by members of the Cabinet, spoke highly of the significance of the Traffic Signal Lights Project to the country.