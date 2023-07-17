Traffic Restrictions for Former Governor General’s Funeral

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 19, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom)– The traffic department has outlined the traffic restrictions for the state funeral of Former Governor-General, His Excellency, Sir. S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, KC, JP, LLD on Thursday(July 20, 2023).

During ZIZ radio’s programme, “On the Road” on Wednesday(July 20, 2023), Inspector Karlene Phipps from the traffic department spoke in detail about the traffic changes and parking for the funeral.

Inspector Carlene Phipps and Sergeant Sophia Henry from the Traffic Department with GCue

“For the funeral arrangement for tomorrow, Victoria Road will be made one way, the parking lot directly behind Victoria School that will be permitted for government ministers. The upper section of 17 Degrees will be for the family members and the other portion. Of 17 Degrees will be for persons attending the funeral.”

She also outlined the designated parking areas for the general public.

“Parking will be at that old community center there and also; we are asking persons to park inside the Basseterre High School. We’ll have traffic wardens there as well, so no parking will be permitted along Victoria Road.”

Inspector Phipps added that these restrictions will go into effect at midnight tonight.