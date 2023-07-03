Traffic Department Reports 24 Accidents in One Week

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 5, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Traffic Department has reported that there has been an increase in traffic accidents with 24 accidents being recorded in one week which includes fatal and non-fatal accidents.

That’s according to Sergeant Sophia Henry during her appearance on ZIZ radio’s “On the Road” programme on Wednesday.

Sergeant Sophia Henry from the Traffic Department in ZIZ studio with GCue

“We are seeing an increase in accidents for last week alone. Traffic department-I’m not speaking about the outstation traffic department -dealt with about 24 accidents just in one week.”

She also noted the number of fatalities for the year so far.

“For the year so far, we have four fatalities. District B, have two, and District A has two. Nevis division doesn’t have any.”

Sergeant Henry spoke about the penalty that occurs from reckless driving and noted that every class of accident comes with a fine.

“Reckless driving, the person can be fined up to $5,000 or imprisonment with or without hard labor for a term not exceeding six months or both fine and confinement so we can’t go above that. So each class of accident has their fine.”

“On the Road” airs every Wednesday on ZIZ radio at 9:30 am during the “Morning Show” with GCue.