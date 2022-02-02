Traffic Department Provide Tips For New Drivers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 2, 2022 (ZIZ) — On Wednesday, the Traffic Department resumed the road test for potential drivers.

And against this backdrop Sergeant Elvin Brown from the Department provided some important tips for new drivers during ZIZ radio’s programme “On the Road” on Wednesday.

He noted that as an inexperienced driver it is very dangerous to partake in risky driving behaviors.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/NEW-DRIVERS-CLIP-1.mp4

Sergeant Brown recommended that after receiving their license, a new driver should drive with a more experienced driver as this will further assist with learning the road.

Other tips shared by Sergeant Brown included obeying stop signs and avoiding distractions.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/NEW-DRIVERS-CLIP-2.mp4

He also announced that the written test will resume on Saturday, February 5th.