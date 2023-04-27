Traffic Changes for Upcoming Events

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, April 26, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): To facilitate a number of events that will be occurring over the Labour Day weekend, the Traffic Department has made some traffic changes.

This is according to Sergeant Sophia Henry from the Traffic Department during her appearance on ZIZ radio’s programme “On the Road” on Wednesday.

For the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Queen Pageant that will be held on Saturday 29th April at Carnival Village, she stated that traffic will only be permitted to flow in one direction.

“Traffic will only be able to flow in one direction, and this direction is from north to south. No traffic will be permitted to flow from south to north, this is for the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Queen Pageant.”

She also mentioned that the Labour Day March on Monday will see road closures on two streets namely, Wigley Avenue and Boon Avenue.

Sergeant Henry said there will also be parking restrictions.

“No parking will be permitted on the western side, that’s after the march has been climax. No vehicle will be permitted to park on the western side of Wigley Avenue. That’s on the side with Dr. William Conner primary school to Infirmary Road, and also a portion on the western side from Cayon Street to Union Street. So that’s on the opposite side of the school, from Cayon Street to the second small street, that is Union Street, so no parking will be permitted in that area.”

She stated that following the procession, traffic will only be permitted to flow from North to South on Wigley Ave and from South to North on Boon Ave.

The People’s Action Movement will also be hosting an event on Monday at their headquarters on Lockhart Street, Sergeant Henry said traffic will only flow from north to South.

“On Lockhart Street, now we know PAM Headquarters will be a having function also. Traffic will only be able to flow in one direction, and that is from north to south. So, from by the Red Cross headquarters, no traffic will be permitted to come that way. Also on Infirmary Road, that’s by the old Antioch church, traffic will only be able to flow in one direction. So, all traffic will be heading from west to east. Nothing will be able to go from east to west on that road.”