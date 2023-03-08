Traffic Arrangements for Football Match

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public of the traffic arrangements for the final International Football Friendly between Grenada and Barbados at Cuthbert Peters Park, Gouyave, St. John on Sunday 26th February, 2023.

No Entry would be allowed on to Mt. Nesbit Public Road at its intersectionwith Mabouya Public Road.

No Entry would be allowed on to Mabouya Public Road at its intersection with Dougladston Public Road.

Traffic from St. George direction would be allowed to pass through Mabouya Public Road ONLY.

Traffic from Gouyave direction headed towards St. George, would ONLY be allowed to pass through Dougladston Public Road.

NO PARKING

No Parking would be allowed on either side of the bridge close to the Cuthbert Peters Park.

No Parking would be allowedbetween the two humps in front the Cuthbert Peters Park.

ALLOWED PARKING

VIP parking would be allowed on the Main Road next to the Cuthbert Peters Park between the two humps (close to the sea side).

General parking would be allowed on ONE side (sea side) of the Mabouya Public Road.

General parking would be allowed from the park (after the hump), on ONE side (sea side) to Mayor’s Pharmacy.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thank the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.

NewsAmericasNow.com