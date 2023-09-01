Tracking Approaching Weather System Invest 95L

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the St. Kitts Met office are tracking a weather system – Invest 95L – approaching the North-Eastern Caribbean Islands.

NEMA Invest 95L Info Statement #1

In an Invest 95L Statement #1 advisory notice issued on Monday, September 4th, NEMA states,

“Conditions are expected to be favourable for development as this system approaches the vicinity of the northern Leeward Islands by later this week and a cyclone is likely to develop before the system reaches the vicinity of the island chain.”

All residents are urged to monitor and prepare as there is a level of uncertainty.