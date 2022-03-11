Tory Lanez Drops Pardi & Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track Referencing Offset & Cardi B

Tory Lanez fired shots at Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion in a new diss track.

Just when most people thought 2022 was going to be a peaceful year devoid of unnecessary drama, Tory Lanez decided to flip the script and rehash his beef with Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine as he made a diss track dubbed “Cap”. It was loaded with insults about Pardi and some shade seemingly directed toward the “WAP” rapper.

On Thursday, the song which seems to have been leaked highlighted in its chorus how some people think that the beef is over, but it is not. “Ken just got them two best friends to f***”, Tory says. That line is believed to be directed at Megan and her ex-bestie Kelsey Nicole.

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion have been dating since 2020. While he did not address Fontaine by name, it was pretty obvious that he was the target of Lanez’s displeasure.

“He’s a bird, he probably in the ex four/plus the only party that we know is next door/You know these nias talkin, now these puy boys a joke. You got a goyard on your birthday cause that nia broke. My wrist cost a nia a whole career, nia/18.7 in a year nia,” Tory raps.

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion have a history that many believe to be something straight out of a Lifetime movie, as in July 2020, he was accused of shooting her in the foot at a pool party. But to this day, the actual circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear as neither artistes have chosen to fully explain what really went down on that fateful day.

Tory Lanez and his team have since stated that she was trying to frame him. According to MC Data, after Megan’s allegations about Lanez shooting her, his streaming figures decreased significantly from around 30 million in June 2020 to roughly 9 million.

Referencing the felony assault charges filed against him by Megan after the reported shooting, he continued to rap in the song, “B**ch tryna end me so I cannot be polite.” The 29-year old Canadian rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, has always been one for controversy as in the past, he has had beef with fellow Canadian singer Drake, Jacquees, Joyner Lucas, and Don Q.

Tory Lanez hopped on Twitter to clear up any potential windfall from his diss track that could come from Cardi B and Offset fans.