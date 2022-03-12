Toni Braxton Tribute Late Sister Traci Braxton Who Died Of Cancer At 50

Toni Braxton’s sister, Traci Braxton, passed away at the age of 50.

The Braxton family announced that she passed away on Saturday morning after a year long battle with cancer. The Braxton Family Values star and singer was reportedly surrounded by her sisters, mother, and son as she took her last breath.

Traci gained fame as an actress for her starring roles in films like Sinners Wanted, There’s a Stranger in My House, and Chaaw.

The “Last Call” singer’s last Instagram post was her asking followers to “wish my beautiful mother” a “glorious and blessed birthday.” The post accompanied a photo of a young Traci wearing a yellow jumpsuit and a tiara on her head as she smiled next to her mom.

Traci is survived by her husband, Kevin Surratt, and their son, Kevin Surratt Jr., who confirmed in an Instagram post his mother passed away.

The Marriage boot camp Star shared a photo from his mother’s journey battling cancer. “When I heard the news about my mother being sick, the first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this.

“She fought to the end and today she’s at peace,” he said. “I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma I’m going to miss you,” Kevin concluded.

Her sister, Grammy-winning artist Toni Braxton also shared that her younger sister passed away. “It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci.

“Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly,” she added.

She continued: “Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.”

“We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever,” she ended.

Other family members, friends, and even fans of the actress also reacted with surprise and shock at her death.