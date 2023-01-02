Tobago welcomes first baby for 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

Tobago

Secretary of Health Dr Faith BYisrael chats with Andrea Duncan-Bethel, mother of a newborn girl, on the maternity ward at the Scarborough General Hospital on Sunday. Photo courtesy THA

ONE baby was born in Tobago on New Year’s Day.

The baby, the first in Trinidad and Tobago for 2023, was born at 12.01am at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Secretary of Health Dr Faith BYisrael visited the smiling mother, Andrea Duncan-Bethel, of Goodwood and the baby on Sunday. The mother was presented with a hamper.

Also present on the maternity ward were Dr Mikhail Yorke and nurse Beverly Baptiste.

NewsAmericasNow.com