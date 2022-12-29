Tobago police dismiss drowning report over holiday weekend

Black Immigrant Daily News

Tobago recorded some incidents over the Christmas period.

Speaking on the Tobago Updates morning show on Wednesday, police sergeant Joseph Jordan provided an overview of these occurrences.

“We had some incidents – last Friday, we had an incident where a car was burnt on the compound of KFC. That matter is being investigated – we would have checked our medical institutions, we had nobody being injured as a result of that, at least coming forward.”

He also made note of what he said, “appears to be a suicide.”

“That is in the Crown Point district, that was in the Bon Accord area so that matter is also being looked at. “

He said on Christmas Day, the island recorded the most tragic incident.

“Somebody was killed on the Claude Noel Highway. That matter is engaging our attention, the person who apparently hit that individual, they made a report.”

While he also dismissed reports of a drowning in the Shirvan Road district.

“That is not so – there is no report or record of anybody drowning in Tobago. I want to dispel that rumour. We did not have a drowning – I understood that there were persons looking in the seas and all this but that is not the case. According to our records, probably the person might have been rescued and they might have been able to recover – we would have checked our mortuary, our medical institutions, there is no report to that effect.”

He said further checks would be carried out.

