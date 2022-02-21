Thrilling Games Feature On Day Five Of OECS/ECCB Netball Series

Three thrilling games served to excite spectators on the fifth day of the OECS/ECCB Netball series, being played in Dominica.

In game one, Antigua and Barbuda just barely edged out the St. Kitts and Nevis team, by three goals, in a nail biter.

Final score: Antigua and Barbuda 45 St. Kitts and Nevis 42.

In match two, the hitherto two unbeaten teams, in Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, engaged each other.

The SVG team got out of the blocks early and established a crucial lead.

They seemed to have the game in the bag, up to the end of the third quarter, winning all three quarters up to that point.

First quarter 12-6; second quarter 26-15; third quarter 34- 31, with Barbados pulling back big time.

In the final quarter, the Bajan lasses dealt with the pressure situation much better and prevailed to win the game 48 to 42.

In the final game of the evening, home team Dominica came up against St. Lucia.

The lead was exchanged throughout the first quarter, but the Dominica team, lapsed badly in the second quarter.

They improved considerably in the third, but St. Lucia dominated the final quarter.

Final score: St. Lucia 43 Dominica 26

Friday’s games, on the sixth and final day of the tournament, promise to be even more exciting, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines will take on St. Lucia for championship honours, as the Barbados team was only playing as a guest team.

Then there will be the much anticipated, bottom of the table clash, between St. Kitts-Nevis and Dominica, which promises to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament.