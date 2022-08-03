Three SKN Match Officials Trained in Jamaica

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 31, 2022 (SKNFA) — Three match officials from St. Kitts and Nevis attended a training course in Jamaica organized by the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Next Gen Referee Course from July 21 to 25. The match officials selected for this training are referees Shandor Wilkinson and Sanchez Bass and Assistant Referee Jaden Rouse.

This part of the St. Kitts and Nevis (SKNFA) Referee Department’s mandate to provide top level referee performances in St. Kitts and Nevis and within the football officiating fraternity. The NEXT GEN Referee Course targets Caribbean referees who are not FIFA referees, but who can transition to the rank of FIFA in a year or two. The objective is to equip these targeted match officials with the necessary skills needed, for effective control of games of higher quality, ultimately leading to their nomination to the FIFA rank. This course will be done on an annual basis and can act as a springboard for further involvement and development.

The SKNFA Referee Department thanked the SKNFA for making it possible for the three match officials to attend this training course in Jamaica. General Secretary of the SKNFA, Techell Mclean, congratulated the course participants from St. Kitts and Nevis and expressed confidence they will excel with the knowledge gained from the training. “We pledge our continued support to them in their continued success,” Ms. Mclean said.