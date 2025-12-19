stkittsgazette-logo-transparent-min
World News

Three killed in Taipei stabbing, smoke bomb attack 

19 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
At least three people have been killed and five injured after a knife-wielding attacker went on a rampage in central Taipei, before dying during a police chase, local authorities say.

Taiwan’s Premier Cho Jung-tai said in a statement on Friday that the suspect had let off smoke bombs at Taipei’s main train station, and then ran to a nearby subway station in a busy shopping district, attacking people on the way.

The attacks were “a deliberate act”, although the motive was not immediately clear, Cho said.

“He deliberately threw smoke bombs and wielded a long knife to carry out indiscriminate attacks on the public,” the premier added.

The suspect then died during a police chase after falling from a building, according to local officials.

Mayor Chiang Wan-an told reporters that the attacker had apparently jumped off the building “to evade arrest and has been confirmed dead”.

TOPSHOT - This picture taken and released by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) on December 19, 2025 shows police patrolling at a metro station in Taipei, after attacks at two stations in the city.
This picture taken and released by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on December 19 shows police patrolling at a metro station in Taipei, after attacks at two stations in the city [AFP]

Images released by Taiwan’s Central News Agency showed a canister on the ground at the Main Station, with officers examining potential evidence at the scene.

Identifying the deceased suspect only by his last name, Chang, Premier Cho told reporters that he had a prior criminal record and outstanding warrants and said his house has been searched.

“We will investigate his background and associated relationships to understand his motives and determine if there are other connected factors,” he added.

Taiwan police ramped up security across the island in response to the attacks.

“All important locations … including railway stations, highways, subway stations and airports are maintaining a high level of alert and vigilance,” Cho said.

Meanwhile, President William Lai Ching-te told reporters that the Taiwanese authorities would “quickly clarify the details of the case”.

“There will be no leniency and we will do everything in our power to ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said.

Violent crime is rare in Taiwan, though an attack in 2014 horrified residents when a man went on a stabbing spree on Taipei’s metro, killing four people. He was executed for the killings in 2016.

 

